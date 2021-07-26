Green wants more private sector support for farmers, fishers

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green is urging the private sector to assist in providing low-cost funding for farmers and fishers in an effort to advance the sector.

Addressing the launch of the GK Weather Protect insurance scheme last week, Green argued that the Government alone cannot provide the support which the island's farmers and fishers need.

“The private sector has to shun the old-age practices that have been hindering them from providing capital to our farmers. What this exercise has shown with GK Insurance is that there is enough data that we can make informed decisions to put in place financial packages that can serve even the smallest farmer,” Green stated as he pointed to the insurance scheme which is a rain, drought and wind policy designed for farmers and fishers.

With the hope of working with different organisations in both the public and private sector on future projects to provide low-cost finance for agricultural enterprise, Green underscored that, “the other issue that we have is access to financing for our farmers… They need access to cost finance to invest in their agricultural enterprise. We've had some meetings with the Development Bank of Jamaica about how we can redirect a lot of the funds allocated under their credit guarantee scheme towards agricultural funding.

“Between 2006 and 2016, our agriculture sector absorbed more than 23 per cent of the total losses suffered by developing countries caused by natural disasters. The reality of climate change is that we are seeing that we are even more vulnerable, and if you speak to any farmer or fisher they will tell you that our weather patterns have changed,” stated Green.

He noted that in October last year, the country experienced a significant period of sustained rainfall that caused more than $2.5 billion in damage to crops across Jamaica, and affected 14, 000 farmers.

“As I went into the fields what struck me was the innate resilience of the Jamaican farmers. The fact that when I spoke to them about what they wanted to do, was to get back to planting, they weren't daunted. But it was so difficult because they had to now depend on the Government to find the resources to give them to start their agricultural enterprise again,” he said.

Explaining that his ministry hopes to implement an agricultural development fund, Green stated that, “we decided it was critical to go to our farmers and fishers and to hear from them [about] some of their fundamental challenges. What on the ground is really holding them back from truly expanding and fulfilling the potential that all Jamaicans have.

“For years we have been talking about how our farmers and fishers can have access to affordable crop [and] livestock weather coverage — a cushion in times of adversities,” Green added.