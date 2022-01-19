Greenhouse glee

NOT a day goes by without Louise Lawrence giving her crops a warm greeting before tending to them at her greenhouse in Watt Town, St Ann.

Conversing with the plants, she believes, will help them to produce in abundance.

“I tell them 'Good morning and how are you? I am here today to attend to you. I want the best from you and I want you to produce a lot for me because I need the money,” a cheerful Lawrence told the Jamaica Observer.

The 60-year-old began her greenhouse farming journey six years ago when it was introduced to her community, as she was unemployed.

Watt Town was one of three St Ann communities which benefited from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund and Jamaica Bauxite Institute Water Harvesting Cluster Greenhouse Project in 2015.

Twenty greenhouses were built in the community on lands provided by the Noranda Bauxite Company and are operated by 20 farmers — 11 women and nine men.

“I used to work at the library as a janitor near my home, then it was moved to another location. I then decided to go on the farm work programme, once. After that, I was sitting at home doing nothing,” she said.

“I went to the council meeting at Noranda and I was told about a greenhouse technology programme. I started to attend the classes and everything started from there,” she added.

Lawrence plants sweet peppers, tomatoes, cauliflower and broccoli on her farm and has high hopes of growing celery and kale.

At times, she said she feels a bit discouraged when doing her job but refuses to give up as she is seen as an inspiration to her other colleagues.

“ Somebody said to me the other day, 'You're a strong person, you're a community person, and if you should leave the farm the rest of farmers are going to follow.” If I give up, they are going to give up so that gives me the push to continue, knowing that they are really relying on me as a role model,” said Lawrence.

She hopes more opportunities for greenhouse farming will be available in other communities to boost employment, especially for women.

“I think they should go into other communities and do more greenhouse farming so even more women could get the opportunity to be independent and self-reliant. Greenhouse farming really helps to put food on your table,” she said.