Greeting the little ones

Greeting the little onesFriday, January 07, 2022
General manager of ROK Hotel in Kingston Jaap van Dam greets children at Trench Town Reading Centre during a Christmas treat hosted by the hotel. Twenty children from the community benefited from the treat and were engaged in fun activities for the day. ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston is scheduled to open sometime this year. The 168-room hotel is part of the Tapestry Collection by the Hilton brand. It is owned by PanJam Investment Limited and managed by Highgate.
