Integrity Commission’s new boss Greg Christie to tackle chronic corruption

Former Contractor-General, Greg Christie is returning to Jamaica to head the new look and expanded role of the Integrity Commission.

He takes up the position of Executive Director on May 18, after he demits office as Director of the Integrity Commission of the Turks and Caicos Islands, which he presently occupies. The appointment was announced today in a terse statement to the media.

In the statement, the commission reports that Christie, “will bring to the Commission his vast experience in the public as well as the private sector.” Christie is an attorney-at-law and holds a Certificate in Business Studies and has held executive and senior management positions with Kaiser Aluminium and Chemical Corporation.

Christie’s appointment comes at a time when question surrounds the effectiveness of the commission, which has been set back by a number of resignations. These include the recent departure of Dr Derrick McKoy and Dirk Harrison, who both served as former Contractors General and Justice Karl Harrison, who stepped down as Chairman last July.

Justice Lloyd Hibbert last October took the spot left vacant by Karl Harrison’s resignation, with Justice Seymour Panton, then a member of the commission being elevated to the chairmanship. The new-look Integrity Commission replaces the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption, parliament’s Integrity Commission and the Office of the Contractor General.

The act, which gave rise to the new Integrity Commission, was passed from as far back as July 2017 and there were concerns about the delay in getting it up and running. The act aims to consolidate the laws relating to the prevention of corruption and the award and monitoring of government contracts.

The law brought about a single commission, the Integrity Commission to promote and strengthen measures for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of acts of corruption; monitor and investigate the prosecution of acts of corruption; and monitor and investigate, where necessary, the award of government contracts and prescribed licences, as well as provide for other related matters.