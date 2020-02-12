Greg Christie to lead Jamaica’s Integrity Commission come May

Greg Christie to lead Jamaica’s Integrity Commission come MayWednesday, February 12, 2020
|
Outspoken anti-corruption crusader attorney Greg Christie will be installed as the new Executive Director of the Integrity Commission on Monday, May 18.
The commission made the announcement on Wednesday (Feb 12), stating that Christie, a former Contractor-General, brings with him a wealth of experience in the public and private sector.
Christie currently serves as director for the Integrity Commission in the Turks and Caicos.
More details to come.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy