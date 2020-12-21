Grenada bars flights from the UK

Grenada has barred flights from the United Kingdom following an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain.

The decision was announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry yesterday, December 20, and took effect that same day.

The ministry’s statement said people who had been in the European nation in the past 14 days will not be allowed entry, adding that the decision was taken to prevent the introduction of the new strain, which is said to be more easily transmitted.

“We extend apologies to all our stakeholders, including the airlines, and our nationals and friends in the United Kingdom who were scheduled to travel to Grenada in the coming days. As this is a developing situation, decisions have had to be made quickly, and in the best interest of Grenada,” the statement read.

No end-date for the travel restriction was announced.