Grenada introduces decontamination zone for new prisoners to keep jail COVID free

Grenada introduces decontamination zone for new prisoners to keep jail COVID freeFriday, April 24, 2020
|
All persons remanded to prison in Grenada must go through a decontamination process before entering the compound, as part of the strategy to keep the jail COVID-19 free.
The island’s Commissioner of Prisons John Mitchell said the measure is a mandatory health protocol adopted by the prison management.
“We locked down the prison before we had a case in Grenada and now that there are cases, all incoming prisoners must be sanitised before admission because of the way the virus is transmitted,” Mitchell said.
Explaining the process of decontamination, the commissioner said that once the court orders someone to prison, the process starts with a rapid COVID-19 test.
“Upon arrival at the entrance of the prison we have built a new facility where that person is mandated to have a shower, sanitize and be given new clothing. The person will then enter the main prison area for the formal admission process, then be quarantined for 14 days in a cell,” he said.
Mitchell said that all incoming prisoners are placed in a special area in single cells and not allowed to mingle while in quarantine.
Police have confirmed charging more than 100 people during the current State of Emergency but most of them were placed on bail or will appear in court via summoning. However, at least four men including two St Vincent nationals, are known to have been remanded to prison.
