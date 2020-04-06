Grenada opens shops and stores; one person per household allowed to leave

Shops, grocery stores and supermarkets were opened in Grenada on Monday (April 5) in keeping with an order by the government on Sunday.

They will be opened daily between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The Eastern Caribbean country has been observing 24-hour curfews since March 30 to mitigate the community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Just a day prior, Grenada confirmed its ninth infected patient from the disease.

“Please note, that given the state of emergency designed to protect citizens against the deadly COVID-19, only one person per household is allowed to go out to shop. And that person is encouraged to wear a facemask or some type of face covering. Everyone else is to remain at home unless you are an essential worker,” said a statement from the government.

A proactive approach

Previously, the Government of Grenada announced a limited state of emergency for 21 days so that residents could conduct designated activities outside their homes between 5 am and 7 pm. However, as COVID-19 cases increased, the country’s leadership saw the need to take “these proactive measures to safeguard the citizens and visitors on the island”.

In fact, the country’s borders have been closed since March 22. Flights were only permitted to allow the repatriation of visitors to their home countries.

In an earlier statement, the government wrote, “Grenada remains confident and optimistic that these measures will be effective in protecting the islands. It asks everyone to make a collective effort to stay at home and stay safe. The Government of Grenada will review the situation on April 15, 2020, and provide an update on the timelines to receive visitors again.”