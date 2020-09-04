Grenada, St Vincent PMs congratulate Andrew Holness on landslide election victory

Two leaders in the Caribbean have so far extended congratulations to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party for their decisive victory in the Thursday, September 3 general elections.

Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell, in a statement on Friday, said that the election results “speak to the level of confidence the people of Jamaica have placed in Mr. Holness’ leadership style, and his ability to take the country forward, especially in these difficult times.”

Mitchell, who was specially invited by Holness to attend the JLP’s annual conference in 2019, gave the incumbent leader his commitment to “working with him in moving the regional agenda forward.”

For his part, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonzalves delivered his congratulations moments after the JLP was declared victorious in Jamaica’s 18th general election.

“Congratulations to Andrew Holness and the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party on their victory,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo of himself laughing with the JLP Leader and Chairman Robert Montague.

In a campaign overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and low voter turnout, preliminary results suggest the JLP won 49 seats to the main opposition People’s National Party’s (PNP) 14.

Back in 2016, when he assumed power for the second time as leader, Andrew Holness and the JLP previously held 34 seats to the PNP’s 29.