Grenada to implement long term State of Emergency

Grenada to implement long term State of EmergencyThursday, July 23, 2020
|
Grenadians will be living in an indefinite State of Emergency, as part of measures implemented by the government to control and contain the spread of COVID-19.
“I honestly believe that we should have that process in place until you have a vaccine that protects the people from being infected,” Prime Minister Keith Mitchell said on Wednesday (July 22).
“Until a vaccine is found I don’t think we should lift the emergency situation completely. The protocols are still in place and therefore you have to have a legal status for any such law that is implemented,” he said. Mitchell is also the country’s security ministry.
Grenada first declared 21 day- State of Emergency in March and on April 17, 2020, members of both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament approved to extend it for six months.
As of mid-July, Grenada tested more than 3,000 persons for the virus. There have been 23 confirmed cases which have been declared medically recovered and there were no deaths. The island currently has no active case.
