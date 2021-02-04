Grenada to receive 45,600 COVID-19 vaccines

Grenada will receive 45,600 COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX facility with delivery estimated to begin later this month under the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing Procedure (WHO EUL).

The WHO EUL is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics with the ultimate aim of expediting the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency.

According to the interim distribution forecast within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), St Vincent and the Grenadines is also scheduled to receive 45,600; Antigua and Barbuda – 40,800; Dominica – 28,800; St Kitts-Nevis – 21,600 and St Lucia – 74,400.

Countries in the region that are British Overseas Territories are scheduled to received vaccines from the British.

The forecast document said that on average, 3.3% of the total population of the 145 participants territories are receiving doses from at least one manufacturer.

Grenada will be receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, licenced to Serum Institute of India under an advance purchase agreement .