Grenada to temporarily ban poultry from the UK

Grenada to temporarily ban poultry from the UKSaturday, December 05, 2020
|
Grenada says it will place a temporary ban on the importation of poultry products from the United Kingdom as of Monday next week.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands & Forestry said that the ban is due to an ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as Bird Flu, in the European country.
“Grenada will place a temporary ban on all poultry and poultry products originating from that region, effective December, 7, 2020. The ban on hatching eggs, feathers, fresh poultry, chilled poultry meat and frozen poultry meat, would remain in effect until a satisfactory Animal Health report is issued from the U.K,” the statement said.
Late last month, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries said they would be placing a temporary ban on the importation of all poultry from the United Kingdom because of the virus, which can result in catastrophic effects to the poultry sector in the region.
“This virus has zoonotic potential (that is) it can be spread between animals and humans and is highly virulent and highly pathogenic,” the statement said, noting that a small amount of the virus can rapidly spread across massive numbers of birds in a short period of time.
The statement said that entry of this virus can result in the sudden death of birds for entire farms and flocks and devastate poultry farms within 48 hours.
It said a harmonised approach across the region is vital to secure the poultry sector across CARICOM.
— CMC
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy