Grenadians urged to return to ‘new normal lifestyles’

Health Minister Nicholas Steele has urged Grenadians to return to their “new normal lifestyles” as the country has contained the spread of COVID-19 in communities islandwide.

“As Grenada makes progress in the direction of the containment and eventual elimination of this virus, we cannot afford to drop our guard. We cannot afford to be less disciplined, and we cannot resort to old ways, which would threaten public health,” Steele said during a virtual news conference.

While stressing the need for citizens to practise proper hygiene, maintain a physical distance of six feet when possible and wear a face covering, he said the country’s successes to date are built on the foundation of the exemplary work done by medical personnel, the Royal Grenada Police Force, and the brigade of essential workers and volunteers “along with the compliance of our people, with the requirements to maintain our public health safety and security”.

The recent virtual news conference was held to update the nation on relaxed measures that became effective on Monday. Grenada has had no new case of the virus as of April 10 and the island has been in lockdown with a curfew restricting the movement of citizens since March 25.

Attorney General Darshan Ramdhani said that the island will continue to be in a 24-hour curfew but it will be lifted three times during the week with essential services being expanded to include, farming, fishing, restaurant for takeout services, gas stations, accountants and bakery operations.

Grenada has confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases but only 13 are on the island as one returned to the United Kingdom without medical permission. As of last Friday, seven of the 13 had recovered in compliance with health protocols.