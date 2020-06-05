Greta Thunberg wants EU to address police brutality in the US

Greta Thunberg wants EU to address police brutality in the USFriday, June 05, 2020
Climate change activist, Greta Thunberg is calling on EU leaders to condemn ‘police brutality and attacks on the free press’ in the US during the Black Lives Matter protests.
The 17-year-old took to Twitter to respond to footage of two police officers shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, causing him to crack his head on the sidewalk, in Buffalo, New York.
“Still waiting for the EU and individual democratic nations to officially condemn the police brutality and attacks on the free press escalating the USA,” she wrote.
Her tweet comes in the second week of unrest in the US sparked by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday.
