Grief grips J’can legal fraternity after Charlene James-Jarrett dies in Hanover

Grief grips J’can legal fraternity after Charlene James-Jarrett dies in HanoverWednesday, September 02, 2020
|
Hours after her death, sections of western and central
Jamaica continue to mourn the incredible loss of Charlene James-Jarrett, who
died following a motor vehicle collision in Hanover on Tuesday (September 1).
According to a preliminary report from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), James-Jarrett was heading southwest along the Montpelier main road, in the vicinity of Ramble, Hanover, at around 1:25 pm when her Nissan Tiida motorcar collided into a Toyota LiteAce motor van.
Images from the scene, shared on social media, shows members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade extricating James-Jarrett from the mangled husk of the 2010 Tiida.
Both drivers were rushed to hospital, where James-Jarrett, 42, succumbed to her injuries.
The CCU could not immediately disclose the condition of the van driver.
It is understood that James-Jarrett, a practicing attorney since December 2019, was en route to her Goshen home in St Elizabeth after travelling briefly to Montego Bay.
Scores of Jamaicans on Facebook have reacted with sadness at James-Jarrett’s passing, hailing the former Knox College teacher as a kind soul with a warm heart, a God-fearing woman, confidant and strong motivator.
By many accounts, James-Jarrett was a fast-becoming a force within the legal fraternity and reportedly practiced law out of her office in Santa Cruz.
