Grieving mother gifted all-inclusive weekend

Each year, as it nears the anniversary of her son's death, Taneisha Gopaul falls into a state of depression and grief that threatens her mental health.

Saturday, October 23, 2021, was two years to the day of her son's death and there were tell-tale signs that it has taken a toll on her overall well-being as she weeps, sometimes uncontrollably, when she remembers the tragic events that robbed her of her firstborn.

Between tears, Gopaul explained that the past two years have been rough for her and so whenever the anniversary of his death or his birthday approaches, she gets emotional and sinks into depression as the memories come rushing back.

“He passed away few years ago while he was staying in Kingston. He was at a relative's house and police raided the place one night and somehow a shot was fired and it hit my son, killing him. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time that caused him to get gunned down and I have been traumatised ever since,” said Gopaul.

The mother of five told the Jamaica Observer that her son had taken the entrance test to join the Jamaica Defence Force and was awaiting the result at the time of his death.

“Mi no know if mi can ever get over dis. Imagine me struggle wid me child for 18 years and he did well in school and wanted to make something good of his life and just as him fi get a breakthrough dem just tek him from me,” added Gopaul.

But there was a little sunlight in her life this year as the Clarendon-based charitable organisation James and Friends Education Foundation gifted her, and some members of her family, a weekend getaway at the Golf View Hotel to help her cope with the grief.

Manager of operations at the Golf View Hotel Patricia Garib welcomed the family as they arrived.

“They went through a traumatic period and the mother is still grieving and so we decided to assist when we heard of them through the programme.

“We have a partnership going on where we help families from time to time and so we checked them into a two-bedroom suite where they were accommodated over the weekend, they had access to the pool and all other amenities, inclusive of entertainment and the gym,” said Garib.

In the meantime, director at the Golf View Hotel Kemilee McLymont-Campbell told the Observer that hosting the family for an all-inclusive weekend was important.

“It is a part of our corporate social responsibility to help those in our community to reach out to them to uplift and bring some joy to their lives. There is a saying that goes 'each one reach one' and that's the philosophy that we try to embody here. The Golf View Hotel is a community-based hotel and it's all about showcasing the cultural fabric and foundation of Jamaica and highlighting the best of what Jamaica has to offer.

“This gesture is very dear to my heart because for the past 18 months Jamaica, along with the rest of the world, has been going through a very tough time and sometimes, we are not even fully able to sympathise with others as we navigate this COVID pandemic,” said McLymont-Campbell.

“So to be able to give some support in this way to a family, to encourage them, to rap with the children and watch them enjoy themselves in the pool and getting a break from their regular environment means a lot. This may seem like a small gesture but it's a big thing and we hope this weekend getaway will assist the grieving mother to cope mentally with her loss,” added McLymont-Campbell stated.

She noted that the hotel's management is currently working on pivoting it as a landmark for the southern region to improve the limited hospitality offerings on the south coast.

“We value the support we receive from all our partners and will continue to collaborate with the James and Friends Foundation as we continue to enrich the lives of our fellow Jamaicans.”

Gopaul said she struggles daily to care for her children but is thankful for the money she makes as a hairdresser.

“Although the pandemic is upon us I still get some clients where I work in the May Pen Market, and I am grateful because it could have been worst. I just want to say thanks to the foundation and the Golf View Hotel for this opportunity for me and my kids, I really appreciate it. Times are hard and they didn't have to do this, but they did. I enjoyed my weekend and so did the children,” declared Gopaul.