Grim COVID-19 forecast for the United States

Grim COVID-19 forecast for the United StatesFriday, August 28, 2020
|
The United States
is currently struggling to contain COVID-19, and now a coronavirus model is
predicting that more than 317,000 people could die from the disease by December.
Already the US has recorded more than 185,000 coronavirus deaths while in excess of six million people have tested positive for the virus.
The coronavirus model is, therefore, predicting that more than 130,000 people in the US could die from the virus between now and December. It also means the death rate could increase to about 2,000 per day.
The model was done by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
However, all is not lost. On their website, the researchers said: “If mask-wearing in public increases to 95 per cent, more than 67,000 lives could be saved.”
Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting that COVID-19 deaths in the US could reach 200,000 by September 19.
