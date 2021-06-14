PHOTO: Grocery outreach

PHOTO: Grocery outreachMonday, June 14, 2021
(From left) Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew (KCWSA) President Courtney Morgan, KCWSA PR Chairperson Marshalyn Rose, Kiwanian Jacqueline Bennett and Red Hills Golden-Agers Citizens' Association President Evelyn Satchell greeting each other with elbow bumps at the volunteer club's handover of grocery items to the Red Hills seniors recently.
The children's charity, which celebrated its 42nd anniversary in May 2020, regularly assists the association's members as part of its community outreach efforts.
