Groups shocked that farmers commit third-most crimes

At least three farmers' groups are stunned by police statistics that listed farming as the occupation with the third-most charges for serious crimes over the last five years, behind unemployed people and labourers.

The Jamaica Observer obtained data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) which reflect that 660 farmers were charged across three crime areas from 2016 to October 2021.

According to the data, 159 farmers were charged with murder; 117 with shooting; and 384 for breaching the Firearms Act during the period.

And 132 of the charges were levied in 2016; 138 in 2017; 134 in 2018; 134 in 2019; 64 in 2020; and 58 in 2021 thus far.

Angela Bardowell, past president and secretary of the Jamaica Pig Farmers' Association, was alarmed by the numbers.

“That lick mi for six. I find that strange. It would have not even crossed my mind that farmers would be third in line for committing crimes in Jamaica. Who do they refer to as farmers? Is it anybody that is unemployed or something? When crimes are being reported, I've really not heard of many people categorised as farmers committing crimes,” she told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

But if that is the case, she added, there is one particular factor that may very well be responsible: Praedial larceny.

“I would say the only reason as to why farmers would be caught up in crime is that they would be defending their crops or their animals. I've had farmers express an interest in applying for firearms to protect their property or livestock because of persons stealing their animals and they have had to almost sleep on their farms keeping watch,” she said.

So much so, that the association would facilitate pig farmers in legally obtaining firearms.

“If the farmer has a large enough property, we would support them because we have had instances in the past where farmers have been killed on their farms. We have had a pig farmer who was killed in his pig pen a couple years ago. So, if the farmer has a good enough case and asks us for a letter of recommendation, we would support it,” Bardowell said.

Wordsworth Gordon, chairman of Jeffrey Town Farmers' Association, told the Sunday Observer that it takes a lot of character to be an unarmed farmer.

“You have to be a strong person to not to want to have a gun as a farmer, because the thieves are coming to steal your things armed. These people have nothing to live for and they are going to go through to steal and anyone who comes to stop them, they are going to kill them. And that is the situation that a lot of farmers can't take anymore. These farmers will go to the point of even getting an illegal gun at some point or get somebody to stop people from robbing them,” he said.

While he doesn't condone crime, Gordon said many farmers are left no choice but to take matters in their own hands.

“It's not the way. But when you call the police and report these things, as a farmer, nothing happens. The police having basket to carry water, especially the praedial larceny police. It is ridiculous. They are not equipped to deal with the level of theft that's going on. It's a sad situation and there's no plans, no ideas, nothing. Not even a hope that can be delivered by the leaders in this country whether they are in power or out of power.”

Gordon himself pondered getting a firearm some years ago.

“I've been to that point. Years ago, I was about to apply for a licensed gun and afterwards I decided against it because I don't want to take lives and I don't want to put my own in danger. So, what I do? I cut down on what I farm. I'm 70 years old now, so I don't need to live on farm. I plant what I want to eat because it doesn't make sense.

“You invest your money and you cannot make it back. You keep investing and you keep investing. They have a saying that the only true Christians are farmers, because they have so much faith in agriculture that they keep going and keep losing. Then they hope the next crop will give them something, and then somebody come and take it away from them,” he said.

He added: “You invest your money and then everything goes and you can't reap anything. You raise livestock, and nothing. I have seen farmers die from a broken heart because every animal they have was stolen. And nothing come from it. The family suffers and everybody suffers.”

Dennis Buddo, a member of the board of directors of the Jamaica Agriculture Society, told the Sunday Observer that before accepting that almost 700 farmers were charged for serious crimes in five years, he needed clarification from the police.

“It sounds strange. Who do they classify as a farmer in that category? How do they classify farmers? Is it a man with a little backyard garden or a kitchen garden at the back of his house planting some little stuff, or the man who with X amount of acres and you could refer to him as a commercial farmer or a domestic farmer? They would need to clarify that aspect of it since, according to them, they have gathered data,” he suggested. “Maybe a man never plant a banana sucker from him born, but because he lives on a plantation you hear that he is a farmer. But him don't even own a banana root.”

Buddo added: “Or is it that the man is just not a farmer but because he doesn't have a special occupation, you just classify him as a farmer which is the easiest thing to do, which would be unfair to the profession of farmers or a farmer. You cannot just broad-brush everybody. A lot of times we hear that farmers are being killed on their own farms and that kinda thing. People would go there to steal their livestock and they end up being the victim.”