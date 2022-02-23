Groups welcome minimum wage increases

PRIVATE sector groups have welcomed the increases in the national minimum wage announced on Tuesday, but are prompting the Government to advance steps to determine a liveable wage, and to try to bring the salaries of the country's lowest income earners in line with that benchmark.

“I don't know if anyone has worked through that number to say what a liveable wage is, but I would say we should be aiming as a country to get a minimum wage somewhere close to that liveable wage,” Private Sector Organization of Jamaica President Keith Duncan said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer following the announcement of the new rates by Labour Minister Karl Samuda.

The national minimum wage has been increased by 28 per cent, while security guards are to receive an eight per cent bump for the 40-hour work week. The new rates of $9,000 and $10,500 — up from $7,000 and $9,700 — take effect on April 1.

“If we use $7,000 from 2018 as the baseline, an increase of 28.5 per cent to $9,000 would have largely taken account for the accumulated inflationary movement over the period. What we should be aiming to do is to have an annual kind of review that is benchmarked to inflation, so that in the intervening period those who are benchmarked to the minimum wage do not lose purchasing power,” Duncan said.

The minimum wage was last increased in 2018.

“I am supportive, because we want to ensure that those who are benchmarked to the minimum wage, their purchasing power is not eroded. It incorporates the inflation which would have accumulated over the period, so it's a good start. Many private sector companies would have already made adjustments to their wages paid, based on inflationary movement, and delivering a fair wage,” he stated.

Jamaica Employers' Federation President David Wan also believes the increases are reasonable under the economic circumstances.

“I think it is fairly appropriate; it is not surprising,” Wan said.

He, too, is of the view that more work needs to be done to gather the data and to arrive at a consensus around a liveable wage.

“We don't have all the information that we need to do that yet, plus we have to have agreement from all stakeholders that that's where we need to go,” he said, pointing out that there is a significant level of underground economic activity that makes it difficult to capture the true cost of goods and services.

“I think they need to clean that up first and try to get as many people as possible formalised,” Wan said.

The Jamaica Household Workers' Association has estimated a liveable wage at a minimum of $18,000. “But it would be unfair for us to say we want a liveable wage now [when] we are in crisis. We appreciate the $9,000, especially in this time. We have been advocating very hard. It's a good increase; workers across the island appreciate it, because even though it's not a lot, in this time it is hard on both employers and employees, [and] we have to take that into consideration,” President Shirley Pryce told the Observer.

At the same time, she urged employers to use the national rate as a benchmark, and pay more where they can.

“If you can pay more, pay some more, because domestic workers make all other work happen; they are the engine in the wheel at your home, so treat your domestic workers well,” Pryce advised.

She noted the severe impact of inflation on consumer prices, stressing that there should be an annual increase in the national minimum wage.

Outlining the new rates at a virtual press conference, the labour minister promised that workers will not have to wait another four years for an increase.

“Hopefully, we won't have to contend with a pandemic, hopefully this pandemic will be behind us when the time comes for us to have another review and make another increase in the minimum wage,” he said.

At the same time he stressed that Government was only providing a foundation, and workers should not have to rely on the national rates to prompt their employers to provide them with good wages.

Chairman of the Minimum Wage Advisory Commission Dr Ronald Robinson said that in consultation with academia, a series of public fora is to get under way in the coming months to address the issue of a liveable wage.