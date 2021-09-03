Growth Tech lands $-multimillion contract with Real Equity

REGIONAL technology company Growth Tech Limited has inked a multimillion-dollar deal with development company Real Equity Limited.

The agreement will see the outfitting of all data and network for the Real Equity's various development projects.

Robert Whitehorne, general manager of Growth Tech, says the company will also install its state-of-the-art security system at Real Equity's commercial development of 20 professional suites at 218 Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew.

“The 30,000-square-foot office space is expected to be completed by January 2022 and we are happy to have been selected to ensure that the space is perfectly suited and secure for businesses of all kinds,” said Whitehorne.

“We are proud of the confidence placed in our brand and are excited to begin the implementations. Firstly, we will be installing a special type of cable necessary for computer networks, Wi-Fi, video surveillance and Internet,” added Whitehorne.

In the meantime, Sean Shelton, director of Real Equity, says he is happy to have Growth Tech on board.

“We have gone through a selection process and are satisfied that Growth Tech is the best choice for this job. Its reputation and the services it provides are in line with what we are looking for,” said Shelton.

Growth Tech limited offers a wide range of technology solutions, both hard and software.

Commercials, information and educational content are also available on its network.

The company also offers targeted marketing services, passenger surveys, Wi-Fi advertisements, fixed Wi-Fi hot spots, network security, video surveillance, network design and installation, cabling, fleet management and remote network management (brain spot).