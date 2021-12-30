GTRCMC receives WTA recognition

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) was this month recognised at the World Travel Awards (WTA) held in Dubai as the world's leading tourism initiative for 2021.

The GTRCMC based at The University of the West Indies (UWI) campus is supported by local, regional and international stakeholders. Operating from several other subregions across the globe, the entity also has affiliates in over 42 countries. It fosters policies to assist efforts of communities affected by disruptions due to climate change, natural disasters, pandemics, terrorism, economic shocks and political instability, among other threats.

Commenting on the centre's recognition, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is also co-chair and founder of the entity, expressed heartfelt gratitude on being recognised by the world-leading authority for excellence in travel and tourism.

“This award highlights the outstanding work that this one-of-a-kind centre for tourism resilience has been doing,” he said.

Established in 2019, the GTRCMC focuses on assisting travel and tourism organisations globally in the management and recovery from disruptions that threaten economies and livelihoods linked to the sector.

“Since the centre's inception, we have been working to raise awareness, build capacity and undertake innovative initiatives in tourism resilience in several countries around the world. To be honoured in this way means that we are doing something right and is indeed motivating,” stated Professor Lloyd Waller, executive director of the GTRCMC.

“We are clear and committed in our pledge to enable joint academic, government and industry partnerships like these for the advancement of critical sectors here in the Caribbean, like tourism,” added vice-chancellor of the UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

The centre, which has been critical in building local tourism as a catalyst for Brand Jamaica, was also very instrumental in pushing the sector during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which caused major fallouts for the industry. Through a number of resilience-related projects, the GTRCMC has spearheaded campaigns raised around promoting awareness among tourism workers about the virus and others aimed at reducing vaccine hesitancy.