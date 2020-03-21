Guadeloupe records first COVID-19 death; two escape quarantine facility in St Lucia

Guadeloupe on Friday reported its first death due to COVID-19 – a 71-year-old woman. It is not yet clear how she got infected, but health authorities on the French island are now investigating the matter.

According to information released on Friday by the Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS), the number of confirmed cases has now gone up to 51.

A total of 11 patients are reportedly in hospital with four in intensive care.

Meanwhile, police in St Lucia have launched a manhunt for at least two persons who escaped from a quarantine facility where they were being held on their arrival from the French island of Martinique on Friday amid fears that they may have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis confirmed the escape and also warned persons harbouring them that they are putting themselves at risk and can be arrested under the Quarantine Act.