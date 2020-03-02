GUILTY: Man convicted for killing Nicki Minaj’s manager

A man has been convicted for the fatal stabbing of Nicki Minaj’s tour manager, Devon Andre Pickett, outside of a Philadelphia bar five years ago.

Khaliyfa Neely was convicted of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

Pickett was stabbed to death on Feb 18, 2015 outside a bar in Germantown.

Neely’s first trial ended with a hung jury.

He is expected to be sentenced on April 24. Neely faces up to 25 years in prison for the third-degree murder charge.