PHOTO: Gully damage

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie (left) points out the damage to this gully beside Horizon Adult Remand Centre, which is in his Kingston Western constituency, to Matthew Samuda (second left), minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security; and Louis Ferrigon (right), acting superintendent at the Department of Correctional Services.

The men were on a tour of correctional facilities and police stations in the constituency yesterday.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)