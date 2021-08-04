Gun battle near police station in Lluidas Vale

Gun battle near police station in Lluidas ValeWednesday, August 04, 2021
|
BY HORACE MILLS
|
LLUIDAS VALE, St Catherine — Police have nabbed two alleged gunmen and are searching for a third following an intense gun battle at dawn Tuesday in this once peaceful town. The clash between cops and three gunmen took place a chain away from Shady Grove Police Station.
One of the alleged gunmen was shot and is in hospital under police guard.
The trio ended up in Lluidas Vale while allegedly trying to escape from the scene of a robbery carried out miles away in Ewarton district, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.
“About 7:50 am, the Shady Grove police were alerted that (the occupants of) a Nissan Tiida motor car had committed a robbery in the Ewarton police area, and that the car was heading towards the Lluidas Vale area. The police set up a roadblock [in Lluidas Vale] and the car was intercepted. However, when the occupants of the car saw the police, they tried to reverse in a bid to escape,” said a report from the police.
The suspected robbers' escape bid failed, and so the three alighted the car and ran, the JCF said.
“They fired shots at the police and ran into the cane fields. Reinforcement was sought from the Point Hill and Linstead police. They went in search of the men and two of them were found. They are both in custody. However, one is in hospital under police guard. He got a gunshot injury,” the JCF further disclosed.
As news of the police's success spread throughout the community known for sugar cane production, residents descended on the scene cordoned off by police tape. Many have been living increasingly in fear because their usually calm village has, so far this year, been rattled by two gun murders within four months.
In the first incident, a gunman, in broad daylight on April 7, shot and killed 28-year-old Oniel Newman outside a bar on Main Street in Lluidas Vale. A few months earlier, Newman had escaped during a gun attack at the same bar.
Then, on July 28, three gunmen attacked and killed Timothy “Charlie” Slue, the police said. That shooting unfolded on property owned by Worthy Park Sugar Estate at Tydixon in the Lluidas Vale police area. Slue was ambushed and shot while making an early morning trip to his farm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy