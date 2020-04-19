Gunman kills 10 people, including a police officer, in Canada

A 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a policewoman.

Officials said the suspected shooter, identified as Gabriel Wortman, was also dead. He was found by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax.

“In excess of 10 people have been killed,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said. “We believe it to be one person who is responsible for all the killings and that he alone moved across the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several homicides.”

Brian Sauvé, President of National Police Federation union, said a police officer was among those killed in a shooting and another was injured.

The dead officer has been identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year-old veteran of the force.

“Countless families are in mourning today,” Assistant RCMP Commissioner Lee Begerman said.

Police have not provided a motive for the attack.