Gunmen kill seven passengers on two public transport buses

Gunmen kill seven passengers on two public transport busesWednesday, December 29, 2021
|
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Police are searching for gunmen who shot and killed seven passengers and injured several others in two incidents on Monday.
Authorities said that the gunmen, who had hidden themselves in houses, fired upon the public transport minbuses on a road near Martissant, a communal section of the city of Port-au-Prince.
In the first instance, four passengers were shot and killed and four others injured, while in the second attack, a minibus carrying 18 passengers was shot at, killing three people including a woman and four others
injured.
The drivers said they were forced to seek refuge at the police station of Martissant with the surviving passengers.
The authorities have so far released the names of three of those killed but have given no motive for the attacks.
