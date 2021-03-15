Guns, ganja seized by security forces in Westmoreland

FIVE people were arrested in a major drug/gun bust by a joint police-military operation in Westmoreland on the weekend.

The police say a pre-dawn raid in Ketto district in the parish by members of the narcotics division, the St James Operations Support Unit, and the military yielded two nine 9mm pistols and 35 nine mm cartridges. Approximately 600 pounds of cured ganja worth an estimated $2.4 million were also seized, according to police reports.

Additionally, some 500 marijuana plants and an acre of illegal ganja were destroyed, the Constabulary Communications Unit said.

Meanwhile, the police are searching for a witness in a case involving the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA). Detectives are trying to locate Shyann Witter, who is scheduled to appear at a hearing in the Home Circuit Court today.

The police say Witter, whose last known address is Greater Portmore, St Catherine, is vital to the case.

In another matter related to a minor, on Saturday, an Ananda Alert was activated for 15-year-old Mavis Bank student Jyhiem Pinto, who has been missing since Thursday, March 4. Reports are that he was last seen at home about 5:30 pm and has not been heard from since. He is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

— Alphea Saunders