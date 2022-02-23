THE long-simmering dispute involving the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) and some gun dealers, which boiled over into the public space last week, is getting hotter.

The dispute, which sources say has been ongoing for more than three years, was publicised by FLA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shane Dalling as he used a media briefing to charge that some of the 17 firearm dealers across the island have been resisting regulations such as accountability for every firearm and ammunition sold.

But one of the dealers has fired back at Dalling and the FLA, charging that since he became CEO the entity has been instituting policies that are not well thought out and have been driving him and other dealers out of business.

The firearm dealer, gunsmith, range operator and trainer, Kent Brown has alleged that his business has collapsed due to victimisation and harassment by Dalling and the FLA.

According to Brown, his business — KBA Dealers Jamaica Limited, which operates the Kent Brown Tactical Training Centre (KBTTC) — has been among those given a raw deal by the FLA.

In a letter sent to Dalling on February 17, 2022, which was shared with the Jamaica Observer, Brown made claims of victimisation stemming from his decision to highlight irregularities at the State entity.

Brown copied his letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, the Integrity Commission, FLA Chairman Lieutenant Colonel Audley Carter, and attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman.

In the letter Brown alleged that he was forced to shut down his two locations — on Maxfield Avenue and in Temple Hall, St Andrew — because he has not been able to import goods for more than a year and a half, and blamed the FLA for this sad state of affairs.

“When you became the CEO you started implementing certain policies that were counterproductive and draconian to the firearm industry. Any correspondence sent from the FLA to stakeholders was always to implement new rules and policies, and never to come to an amicable agreement,” Brown wrote.

“Your dictatorship style of leadership and sheer arrogance played a major role in my decision to write an article that was [published] in the Jamaica Observer in April 2018. It was alleged that this letter upset you and the FLA board.”

He added: “In May 2018, when I went to renew my firearm dealer's and gunsmith licences, I discovered, when I collected it, that one of the licenses that allows me to buy and sell firearms at Temple Hall was removed from my certificate. When I enquired at your office why this happened, I was told by a staff member in your office that 'This is the way forward'. This decision was made although the necessary background checks and investigations were done and proper authorisation was given by the then CEO and board for me to possess such a licence.”

Brown further alleged that in 2018 the FLA had false information in its inventory about his company's goods intake and sales, which he became aware of following an audit.

The gun trader said that on the FLA's system three individuals purchased 6,000 12-gauge cartridges from KBTTC on the range in one instance, but highlighted that the aforementioned ammunition can only be purchased at an FLA dealership and not a range.

He added that ranges only accept 200 rounds of ammunition per calibre per day and pointed out that the entries were made on a day that KBTTC was not opened. Further checks by Brown revealed that two of the three people did not buy any 12-gauge cartridges from any dealership in 2018 and that the third person did not exist on the FLA system.

In relation to the alleged false entries, Brown said he sent multiple correspondences to FLA board members and to date he has not received any response or acknowledgement.

He also alleged that the FLA consequently blocked his access to its online portal, preventing him checking if additional allegedly false entries are there.

According to Brown, if the 6,000 12-gauge cartridges went undetected it would have altered and falsified ammunition balances at KBTTC, and false entries made are a criminal offence under the Cybercrimes Act.

Moreover, Brown said an audit was done on his operations in January 2020 at which time he allegedly discovered fictitious serial numbers, makes and models of firearms associated with KBA Dealers' inventory which did not reflect in its vault.

“These firearms were sold from as far back as 2012 and were automatically removed from the system as they were sold, but somehow ended up back into KBA online inventory as firearms still in stock. We have been tracking the over 133 firearms that were discovered in the KBA online inventory from January 15, 2020 and discovered that these said firearms were removed.

“The most recent check done February 2022 shows that they were all removed from the KBA online system. Only FLA can make changes to the online system. Firearm dealers can only sell firearms from FLA's system,” Brown said.

He said he had queried the more than 133 firearms but is yet to receive a response. Brown underscored that this was a criminal offence under the Cybercrimes Act.

Further, Brown said in May 2020 he renewed his licences and when received, he discovered that all licences to operate were defaced with defamatory verbiage.

“The certificates could not be used to conduct any business as the verbiage would destroy my reputation. In May 2021 I again renewed my licences and received documentation stating, 'approved for renewal' and to date, I have not received any of these licences,” he added, claiming that he had more issues with allegedly false entries about his company at the FLA.

Efforts to get a response from Dalling have so far been unsuccessful.