Guy slams PNP/JLP for not doing enough in rural Jamaica

ISLINGTON, St Mary —While helping to unveil a community Wi-Fi hotspot at Islington in St Mary Central last week, Member of Parliament for the constituency Dr Morais Guy lamented the slow pace at which development has been taking place in rural communities — like the ones he has been representing for two decades.

“Successive governments, even when we the People's National Party [PNP] were in power, have not given communities in rural areas the level of development that is needed so that our citizens of the rural communities can walk stride by stride with those in the urban areas,” said Guy.

“It is high time that governments pay attention to rural communities because rural communities are what constitute the base of the development in this country. If people have access to the Internet and amenities such as proper farm roads, fewer of them would feel inclined to migrate to urban centres such as Kingston,” argued Guy.

He added: “You don't need people to leave their rural areas to go into Kingston simply because they want to work, and [then they have to] live a squalid life in Kingston. And when there is no longer work, they turn to crime and violence.

“Part of the reasons we are having so much crime and violence in our urban areas is because we have this rural/urban drift; and I think it is high time that we develop rural communities — and we can start with some of the simple things.”

The veteran MP was speaking last week during the launch of a community Wi-Fi hotspot at Hillside Primary and Infant School in Islington.

The school and the surrounding community now have access to the Internet provided by the State-run Universal Service Fund (USF).

Two other St Mary Central communities — Woodside and Albion Mountain — are also slated to get free Internet from the USF. Port Maria, the parish capital, will have free community Wi-Fi “in another few weeks”, USF Chief Executive Officer Daniel Dawes announced.

The agency, which falls under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, has been mandated to install Wi-Fi hotspots in three communities in each of the 63 constituencies.

Guy, who welcomed the announcement, suggested that the Internet had created a whole niche of opportunities as he urged the young people to help their parents bridge the technological gap.

“Teach them how to use the phone; teach your parents how to use the computer; mek dem become computer literate and tablet literate so they can surf the Internet. Help them as they seek to help you and, if you do that, we would have a much better place,” reasoned Guy.

Students and other residents in Islington have warmly welcomed the charge-free access to the Internet.

“This installation of free Wi-Fi will go a far way to improve the lives of everyone who has access to it, and the fact that it is free will help prevent or alleviate the financial burden that usually comes with this vital resource,” said Lorna Lawrence, president of the parent-teacher association at Hillside Primary.

“At a time when the world has been forced to go virtual, primarily because of COVID-19 and secondarily because of the natural inclination for technological progress, nothing could be more relevant or needed than reliable and free Wi-Fi service for the school and community,” added Lawrence.

The value of connecting districts to the Internet was also underscored by Hillside Primary School Principal Marica Campbell and councillor for the Islington Division Lincoln Dixon — both of whom addressed the launch of the Islington community Wi-Fi hot spot.

Dixon, like other speakers, urged residents to take care of the Wi-Fi and use it responsibly.

Director of projects at USF, Kwan Wilson said: “In a time when everything and everyone is online, I encourage you the students here to take advantage of this facility; do not abuse what you have.

“Use it for the purpose that it is intended for. Children, be safe when you utilise the Internet. Don't go on sites that you know you are not supposed to. We are smart students and we know how to use our devices, but I beg of you to utilise the Internet for its educational and entertainment purpose and communication.”