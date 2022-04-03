Guy wants better treatment for sufferers of kidney disease

Opposition spokesman on health Dr Morais Guy is calling on the Government to establish more renal dialysis units across Jamaica.

Dr Guy was responding to a Jamaica Observer story that looked into the high costs facing patients with kidney disease and the lack of public health-care facilities to meet their needs.

“There is an urgent need for the Government to make this a priority. It is something that can be done and ought to be done. I made the case in my sectoral presentation last year that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) constitute a significant part of the morbidity of this country, with hypertension accounting for approximately 34 per cent of the adult population, diabetes 12 per cent, heart attacks three per cent, and kidney disease 15 per cent.”

NCD's, such as hypertension and diabetes, contribute significantly to the development of kidney disease.

Dr Guy said that, while the Government's Jamaica Moves programme was a welcomed initiative to help reduce the high rates of NCDs, more needs to be done to help those who are already suffering from what is described as the most expensive disease in the world.

“We are where we are now and we need to take care of those who are here now. The minister, [Dr Christopher Tufton], in his sectoral presentation [2021] spoke to the expansion of the Spanish Town Hospital and the St Ann's Bay Hospital and made no mention of any renal dialysis facility. This is a serious oversight and needs immediate correction.

“Whilst the programme of exercise and lifestyle changes are taking place and will help reduce the burden of these NCDs down the road, the question is what happens to the present — those living in the now. What of the many NCD patients needing renal dialysis and unable to undergo the exercise regimen or the facilities cannot accommodate the number of needy patients?

“What will happen to the thousands who cannot afford the $15,000 per session to be performed twice weekly? It would cost each patient $120,000 per month. How many pensioners can afford it?

“I took the liberty of ascertaining the pension of a former parliamentarian, a minister of state, which amounts to around $160,000 per month. If that person were to pay for monthly dialysis, there would be only $40,000 left to deal with other living expenses plus medication.

“Could many retired persons in the public sector afford it?”

He said renal dialysis is a low-hanging fruit. We cannot have these persons left behind because we would be committing them to premature death.

“Many cannot access public facilities due to capacity issues, and they are the same ones who cannot afford private care.

“The Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) sees approximately 2,000 renal dialysis patients per year on a two-patient shift per day on the same machine.

“The wait by persons requiring dialysis at KPH is about four years, and many have died during that period waiting for acceptance into the programme?

“At the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), it is around two years of waiting time for around 6,000 patients per year, with another 1,000 waiting to be admitted into the programme.

“The only other facilities in the public sector for such treatment options are situated at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) and Mandeville Regional Hospital. Even there, the demand outstrips the number of places.

And what would Dr Guy do were he to become the minister of health?

“In the short term, because it takes some time to set up systems such as these, I would have a public/private partnership with private dialysis units that are currently operating in the country. We could negotiate a special price for each patient and, as a Government, give them tax incentives where they could bring in machines for a three- to five-year period where they would provide service to the Government at a lower rate. Whilst doing that we would work on the long-term plan to build up capacity in the public system.”

Dr Guy said that, while it would be ideal, it might not be necessary to establish dialysis centres in every parish, but a regional approach could be taken.

“It would have to be determined by the demographics of how many patients in each area would need the service. For example, St Mary may not need the same facilities as St Ann, but one centre in St Ann could serve both parishes. I know that transportation would be an issue, but we could use the public ambulances to get patients to and from their local hospital to the nearest dialysis centre.

The other thing to consider is the level of staffing. There is a shortage of nurses who are skilled in this area so it would be difficult to serve 15 parishes with Portmore soon to be declared a parish,” Dr Guy stated.