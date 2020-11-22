Guyana allows resumption of sports, but no spectators

Guyana’s Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, said cricket authorities have been

granted limited provisions for the resumption of matches in the country, but no

spectators will be allowed.

The Guyana Cricket Board announced regular activities will resume on Saturday, starting with a national over-40s competition, following a cessation because of the dangers associated with the COVID-19 virus.

“We have granted permission for cricket matches, but without spectators and along with this permission, bars at these events must be closed,” Dr. Anthony said in a media release.

“If the provisions are breached, the event will be shut down immediately. We are very serious because these events, if not managed properly, can become super spreaders, where a lot of people congregate, get infected and spread the disease.”