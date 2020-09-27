Guyana chief elections officer arrested

Guyana’s Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield was

arrested on Saturday as part of an ongoing probe into alleged electoral fraud

at the March general and regional elections.

According to the police, Lowenfield was arrested, and several allegations were put to him in the presence of his Attorney.

“After being told of the allegations, Mr Lowenfield exercised his right to remain silent. Thereafter, a confrontation was held between him and a witness and once again Mr Lowenfield opted to remain silent,” the Guyana Police Force said.

He is already facing criminal charges for alleged misconduct in public office and alleged fraud.

The Chief Elections Officer was released on station bail on the “condition that he reports to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters on Monday