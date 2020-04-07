Guyana confirms 8th COVID-19 death, records 31 cases

Guyana’s Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday, April 6, confirmed the country’s fifth death as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased is a male from Guyana’s Region 4, who passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation earlier this evening.

“The Ministry of Public Health and the Government of Guyana extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr Jaisingh,” a release stated.

“The ministry and the Government plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by zealously practising social distancing, by staying at home, and by regularly and thoroughly washing hands”

Minister Lawrence had earlier yesterday announced that Guyana has recorded 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19; eight of the cases had fully recovered. The first COVID-19 death in Guyana was recorded on March 11th.