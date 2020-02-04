Guyana honours Barbados PM Mia Mottley

Guyana on Monday bestowed

the Order of Roraima on Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in recognition of

her outstanding service to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Order is the second-highest National Award of Guyana. Established in 1976, it is awarded to any citizen of Guyana who has given outstanding service to the nation. Citizens of other countries who are deemed eligible may be appointed as honorary members.

President David Granger told the ceremony that to commemorate Guyana’s 50th anniversary of becoming a Republic, Guyana was paying special honour to Prime Minister Mottley, the first woman to head a government in Barbados.

Granger said that Mottley had distinguished herself as an ardent advocate of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the 15-member regional integration grouping.

“You have combined your almost 30 years of political activism with your personal enthusiasm and your country’s legendary leadership in regional integration,” Granger said. “We applaud your leadership, we applaud your stewardship, we applaud your willingness to partner with Caribbean states.”