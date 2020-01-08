Guyana Opposition legislator appears in court on sexual assault charge

A former opposition legislator, accused of sexually assaulting a

16-year-old boy, has been granted GUY$200,000 (One Guyana

dollar=US$0.004 cents) bail when he appeared in a Magistrate’s Court on

Tuesday.

The executive member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Alister Charlie also pleaded not guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Charlie, who served in the last Parliament, is accused of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old boy between the July 31st and August 1 this year.

He is also accused of perverting the course of justice on August 5, when he is alleged to have attempted paying the grandmother of the victim GUY$500,000 to drop the matter.

The court heard that the former MP allegedly exposed his private parts to the teenager and touched the teen’s private parts after the two allegedly went drinking at a bar following a birthday party for a relative of the accused in the Lethem community.

The incident was reportedly captured on camera and a report was made to the Police by a relative of the young boy. Charlie has repeatedly denied the accusations and has said that he believes that the accusations and charges are politically motivated.