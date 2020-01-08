Guyana Opposition legislator appears in court on sexual assault charge

Guyana Opposition legislator appears in court on sexual assault chargeWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
A former opposition legislator, accused of sexually assaulting a
16-year-old boy, has been granted GUY$200,000 (One Guyana
dollar=US$0.004 cents) bail when he appeared in a Magistrate’s Court on
Tuesday.
The executive member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Alister Charlie also pleaded not guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
Charlie, who served in the last Parliament, is accused of sexually assaulting the 16-year-old boy between the July 31st and August 1 this year.
He is also accused of perverting the course of justice on August 5, when he is alleged to have attempted paying the grandmother of the victim GUY$500,000 to drop the matter.
The court heard that the former MP allegedly exposed his private parts to the teenager and touched the teen’s private parts after the two allegedly went drinking at a bar following a birthday party for a relative of the accused in the Lethem community.
The incident was reportedly captured on camera and a report was made to the Police by a relative of the young boy. Charlie has repeatedly denied the accusations and has said that he believes that the accusations and charges are politically motivated.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy