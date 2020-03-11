Guyana records first case of coronavirus

Guyana records first case of coronavirusWednesday, March 11, 2020
|
Guyana has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Test results came back positive for the virus after the victim, a woman died, at Georgetown Hospitalâ€™s Emergency Unit, which sent the institution into lockdown early Wednesday morning (March 11).
She turned up at the hospital Tuesday evening with respiratory and other symptoms linked to the coronavirus but had no flu-like symptoms.
News of the positive test came on the same day government officials and stakeholders hosted a major symposium on the deadly virus.
President David Granger and Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence are scheduled to make an address to the nation Wednesday.
