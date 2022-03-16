Guyana relaxes COVID-19 rules

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Government has announced the removal of most of the regulations that had been put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic with Attorney General Anil Nandlall saying that it signals that the country is returning to a semblance of normalcy.

Guyana recorded 1,225 deaths and 63,147 infections linked to the virus since the first case was reported in March 2020.

The authorities announced the removal of restrictions on hosting and attending social activities as well as indicating that mask-wearing, while no longer mandatory, is still being encouraged.

The new COVID-19 measures announced on Monday night also state that people will no longer need to present proof of vaccination when entering public buildings, while encouraging public buildings to keep sanitisation and hand-washing stations in place for visitors.

Businesses are also being encouraged to keep those stations in place and encourage employees and visitors to wear face masks. Businesses are also being encouraged to have systems in place to safeguard employees against COVID-19.

The new regulations have also totally removed the restrictions on public gatherings and religious houses will now be allowed to host services and events at full capacity.

For people travelling to Guyana, the COVID-19 protocols remain in place at the airports and other ports of entry. Arriving passengers will still have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test along with proof of vaccination.

The removal of the majority of the restrictions comes as the country continues to see a decline in new cases. Since Monday, only five new cases were recorded. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is now below 150.

Nandlall told the State-controlled Department of Public Information that Guyana is removing its COVID-19 restrictions as many other countries have already done.

“Those guidelines are now far less in number because we are moving many of the regulations, many of the restrictions and many of the stipulations,” he said, pointing out, however, that despite the reduction in the regulations, people are still encouraged to adhere to key guidelines for their own safety.

“Whilst we are lowering the guard, so to speak, everyone is encouraged to be careful and practise the normal rules of hygiene, and to continue to wear your face masks if you feel the need to do so,” Nandlall said.