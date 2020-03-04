Guyana still awaiting results for March 2 elections

The two main contenders in Monday’s regional and general elections traded accusations late Tuesday night as Guyana continues to wait to find out which one of them will control the affairs of the country for the next five years.

The ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), said it wanted to “strongly condemn” a statement released by the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) calling on the police “to take all necessary steps to protect all public buildings which house government offices including, but not limited to, all Ministries of the Government.

“We have received credible information that attempts are being made to remove and destroy important records of the Government of Guyana and other public documents and moveable assets of the State,” the opposition party said. “We expect the Guyana Police Force to discharge its statutory duty in protecting and preserving official records of the Government of Guyana and all Government and State properties.”

But the coalition, which also includes the Alliance for Change (AFC), said that it “strongly condemns the reckless and irresponsible statement issued by the opposition,” adding that it is “based on absolute falsehoods and manufactured information and is clearly designed to excite and incite the public.

“It is evident that this statement is a manifestation of the throes of desperation that the PPP has found itself in as the results of the yesterday’s General and Regional Elections are becoming clearer to those at Freedom House,” the headquarters of the opposition party.

The coalition said it was reiterating an earlier call to all of Guyana and more specifically its supporters “to continue to exercise patience as we await the official announcement of the results by the Guyana Elections Commission.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is projecting that full preliminary results could be available by Wednesday as it blamed a number of factors, including inclement weather in one of the regions, for a further delay in announcing the complete preliminary results.