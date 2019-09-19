Guyana strikes oil again in offshore well

The Noble Tom Madden ship drilled the well in which oil was found. (Photo courtesy newsroom.gy)

Guyana has struck oil, again. The latest discovery was made at the Tripletail-1 well in the Turbot area offshore Guyana.

Director, Department of Energy, Dr Mark Bynoe made the announcement Monday (Sept 16) and said that ExxonMobil made the oil discovery. This well was being drilled by the Tom Madden drillship.

This discovery adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than six billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block.

“This is another major development for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana which, along with 14 other oil discoveries, has the potential to advance the country’s economy and propel it towards impactful and sustained development,” Boyne is quoted by the newroom.gy.

The Tripletail-1 well is located approximately three miles (five kilometres) northeast of the Longtail discovery. The well was drilled in 6,572 feet (2,003 meters) of water and encountered approximately 108feet (33 meters) of a high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

“This discovery is another indication that Guyana’s future is bright,” Boyne said.

On completion of the operations at Tripletail, the Noble Tom Madden drillship will next drill the Uaru-1 well, located approximately six miles (10 kilometres) east of the Liza field.