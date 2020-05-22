Guyana to allow re-entry of 300 nationals

Guyana on Friday said it would allow re-entry of approximately 300 nationals stranded overseas as a result of the border closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), which held a special meeting to consider the applications of various groups of Guyanese stranded overseas, said the re-entry would apply to nationals who have registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Guyanese Embassies, High Commissions and Honorary Consuls.

“This approval encompasses Guyanese nationals in Trinidad and Tobago and in New York, New Jersey, Florida and other states in the United States of America and also in other countries,” the NCTF said in the statement.

It said the approval is strictly subject to a number of conditions including being applicable “only to nationals resident in Guyana who are stranded overseas and who registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as at Thursday, May 21st, 2020; Guyanese nationals in possession of a valid Guyanese passport’ as well as those nationals meeting “all requirements of the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant ministries and agencies being fulfilled”.

In addition, they will also have to produce the results of COVID-19 tests being provided at least 48 hours prior to arrival and that the applicants or their employers cover all costs for their return.

The authorities said that all returning nationals will only be permitted to enter by air and that the sea ports will remain closed.

It said that it anticipates that these persons will return to Guyana over the course of the next two weeks.

Guyana has recorded 127 positive cases and 10 deaths of the virus.