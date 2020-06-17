Guyana to declare new president three months after elections

Opposition leader Irfaan Ali will be Guyana’s next

president after a recount of the country’s General and Regional Elections was

concluded.

Retired Justice Claudette Singh, who chairs the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), at a meeting of the commission yesterday, June 16, said the results of the National Vote Recount will be used to determine the country’s government.

That recount saw the People’s Progressive Party, led by Ali, beat President David Granger’s APNU+AFC by over 15,416 votes.

The Private Sector Commission, in a statement today, congratulated Ali on his win in the March 2 elections and called on Granger to accept the election results.

The complete text of the statement is below:

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission has directed the Chief Elections Officer to prepare a report to ascertain the results of the elections, in accordance with the law, from the results of the Recount as set out in the Representation of the People’s Act and the Gazetted Order for the Recount and its addendum, dated 29th May 2020. The Recount has established that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic have won a majority in the General and Regional Elections of March 2nd, 2020.

The Private Sector Commission is gratified that Democracy has prevailed and that the people’s voice has been heard and acknowledged protected by the Constitution which governs our country.

THE Private Sector Commission congratulates Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic, who will shortly be sworn in as the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The Private Sector Commission calls upon de facto President, David Granger and Leader of APNU/AFC to recognize the decision of the Chairman of GECOM as promised by him and to publicly concede to the results of the Elections.

The Private Sector Commission calls upon the PPP/C, the APNU/AFC and all of the contesting political parties to ensure that their respective supporters recognize and accept the results of the elections and remain calm, peaceful and, now, join hands together to collectively meet the enormous economic, political and Covid-19 challenges to move our country forward.