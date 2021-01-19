Guyana to get field hospital from Qatar this week

Guyana to get field hospital from Qatar this weekTuesday, January 19, 2021
|
Guyana will receive a gift of a field hospital from Qatar later this week which is set to boosting its COVID-19 fighting capacity tremendously.
Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the mobile hospital will be established in the compound of the West Demerara Regional Hospital and would accommodate 60 beds.
It would also be fully equipped with the necessary equipment to treat critically ill patients.
“This hospital would have the beds required for COVID-19 patients and will also have things like ventilators and monitors so if it’s necessary to intubate someone that will be able to do that,” Anthony said during Monday’s COVID-19 update.
“They will have all the necessary equipment to assist somebody who’s critically ill. This would increase our capacity to respond to spikes.”
The field hospital is part of the realisation of a commitment made by Qatar to the Guyana Government last October.
President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had held discussions on the countries’ bilateral relations.
Guyana has also benefited from COVID-19 support from other countries including, Mexico, China, India and Kuwait. The country has received donations of several ventilators, and quantities of medication and personal protective equipment to boost its capacity.
