Guyana to reopen borders

Guyana to reopen bordersThursday, October 01, 2020
|
Guyana will
reopen its borders on October 12, months after restricting international travel
to the country.
Like several other Caribbean countries, Guyana closed its border in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started to show its face in the Caribbean.
However, the country will reopen its two airports to international traffic in October.
It must be noted that although the borders had been closed for months, some Guyanese living overseas were allowed to return home on special flights as part of the repatriation programme.
Meanwhile, Guyanaâ€™s curfew orders will remain in place until the end of October. The curfew runs from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily, and there are special provisions in place for Regions One, Seven, and Nine.
