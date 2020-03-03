Guyana’s election results should be known today

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) late Monday night hinted at the possibility of the results of the regional and general elections held earlier during the day being made available to the public on Tuesday, as it confirmed that counting of ballots was taking place across all 10 regions.

GECOM chief elections officer, Keith Lowenfield, told a news conference that while there had been some developments, including a police investigation into an incident during the voting period, overall, they did not affect the peaceful atmosphere as an estimated 660,998 persons were eligible to vote at the 2,339 polling stations across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

Lowenfield told reporters he is hoping that the counting process “goes smoothly and the statements derived are transported and that the boxes in which those votes are, they are taken to the safe location for safety.

“As it relates to a time for final declarations…it is the Commission’s desire to have the final declaration of results in the earliest possible time. I will not commit to a date and time except to say that as the process moves, I am strongly assuming by tomorrow midday all the arrows would have had their declarations in the respective districts. That is as far as I would go in this point in time relative to time elements for the final declarations,” he said.

GECOM said that it would be posting on a secure website that “would go live immediately” with updates on the tabulations and that the results would also be sent to media houses via email.

Unlike most of the other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Guyana does not use the “first past the post system in electing its government, relying instead on proportional representation.”

The political parties were required to submit three separate lists to contest both the general and regional elections, with the elections to the National Assembly being drawn from two lists, namely the National Top-Up List and the 10 Geographic Constituency lists.