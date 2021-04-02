Guyana’s Opposition leader says he’s waiting on doctor’s advice before taking COVID-19 jab

Guyana’s Opposition leader Joseph Harmon said he is waiting on advice from his doctor before taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harmon made the revelation while speaking to a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

According to the Opposition leader, the decision to get the vaccine is a personal one. He noted that all citizens have the right to seek advice from their medical practitioners.

“I will be advised by my doctor and based on that advice, I will make my decision,” said Harmon, adding that “Nobody can force you, because there is no requirement at this stage for any law that says you must take it.”

Harmon, who is 67 years old, further encouraged citizens to seek advice from their physicians prior to taking the jab, particularly if they have pre-existing conditions.

The Opposition leader also used the occasion to caution that even after inoculation, people are still susceptible to catching COVID-19.

Guyana began rolling out its COVID-19 vaccination programme in February when it received a donation of 1,500 doses of the vaccine from Barbados.

The country is currently administering the jab country-wide to persons who are 60 years or older.