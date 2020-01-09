Guyana’s president plans to name prime ministerial candidate after the general elections

Guyana’s president plans to name prime ministerial candidate after the general electionsThursday, January 09, 2020
|
President David Granger seems set on breaking
with tradition and keeping the population in the dark by not naming his prime
ministerial candidate for the March 2 regional and general elections in Guyana.
Granger told reporters on Wednesday that he would name the person to the post after his coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), wins the general election.
“I know what I am going to do, and I reserve the right to choose and to nominate a Prime Minister. I will nominate all Ministers, including the Prime Minister after elections,” he said.
Last week, the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C0 named retired Brigadier Mark A. Phillips as its prime ministerial candidate. And while the Guyana Constitution does not provide for the naming of a prime ministerial candidate ahead of elections, it has been a tradition of the election process in the country for the past two decades.
Nomination Day for the March 2 election is Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy