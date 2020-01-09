Guyana’s president plans to name prime ministerial candidate after the general elections

President David Granger seems set on breaking

with tradition and keeping the population in the dark by not naming his prime

ministerial candidate for the March 2 regional and general elections in Guyana.

Granger told reporters on Wednesday that he would name the person to the post after his coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), wins the general election.

“I know what I am going to do, and I reserve the right to choose and to nominate a Prime Minister. I will nominate all Ministers, including the Prime Minister after elections,” he said.

Last week, the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C0 named retired Brigadier Mark A. Phillips as its prime ministerial candidate. And while the Guyana Constitution does not provide for the naming of a prime ministerial candidate ahead of elections, it has been a tradition of the election process in the country for the past two decades.

Nomination Day for the March 2 election is Friday.