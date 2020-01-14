Guyanese body calling for peaceful elections in the country

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is calling for a campaign “free of

hate, violence and racial or any other form of incident” as voters in Guyana

prepare to elect a new government on March 2.

In a statement, the ERC said that it remains mindful of the various incidents of “intimidation, abuse and assault on Guyanese” while they are engaged in activities supportive of their respective political parties.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said over the weekend that 13 political parties, including the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and the main opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) have nominated candidates to contest the 65 seats in the National Assembly and those in the Regional administration Councils.

The ERC warned that such acts of intimidation, abuse and assault “are counterproductive to the valiant efforts being made for the fostering of unity and harmony” and “have no place in our society and must be condemned”.

It said in doing so, it wanted to remind all Guyanese of the sentiments it repeatedly expressed in the past, which would also be applicable to periods, prior and post March 2 that the campaign should be “free of hate, violence and racial or any other form of incitement.”