Guyanese court orders recount of ballots from general election

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been cleared to proceed with the recount of the March 2 general election.

The ruling was handed down on Sunday by the Guyana Court of Appeal which stated that GECOM cannot hand over its responsibilities, including the management and supervision of the elections to any other body.

The court feels that by having any outside entity overlooking the recount, it would be a case of GECOM allowing the outsourcing of its constitutional responsibilities.

The final orders of the court will be handed down today (March 6).

With the Court not blocking the recount, it will now be up to GECOM to decide on the timeline and other systems for the recount.